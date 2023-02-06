Marata Niukore joined the Warriors on a four-year deal. Photo / Photosport

Marata Niukore is making a point of being a mentor.

The Kiwis edge forward is back in familiar territory this season, linking up with the Warriors for the first campaign of a four-year contract.

It’s a full-circle moment for the 26-year-old, who was a member of the Warriors’ under-20s system but departed the club after graduating from the age-group ranks, taking up an offer with the Parramatta Eels in 2017.

Niukore spent the majority of his first two years with Parramatta in the reserve ranks — although did make his NRL debut against the Warriors in 2018 — but in recent years emerged as a key player for the title-contending Eels.

Returning to Mt Smart was always something he had hoped to be able to do in his career, although he admits it was something he expected to come at the end of it.

Instead, he joins the Warriors in his prime as the club looks to finally return to contention in 2023. While it’s expected Niukore will play a sizeable role on the field, the three-test Kiwi is trying to play just as big a role off of it.

“There’s a lot of young guys here at the moment and I’m just hoping to give them a bit of guidance. I was once that kid over here, so if I can help them in any shape or form then I’m all for it,” Niukore said.

“Things like having our own extras, whether that’s [with] someone that’s in the same position as I am and just going through a little stuff that wasn’t there when I was last here. Just to give them that guide.”

Niukore returns to the Warriors in a club revamp. The club also brought in Mitch Barnett and Jackson Ford to add to the forwards, while Luke Metcalf, Te Maire Martin, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dylan Walker and Brayden Wiliame add depth in the backline.

Since making his debut in 2018, Niukore has played 97 NRL matches. He was one of just four players from the Parramatta team who finished at the foot of the NRL in 2018 who also appeared in the grand final last year, in which Niukore started at lock.

Niukore said he didn’t have any hard feelings about his departure and made the most of his time in Sydney.

“I understood where the club was coming from,” he said.

“I went over to Parra and did my trades, became a sponge over there and soaked up a lot of experience.

“I’m just here to help these young kids become the next generation. They are there to take over my spot, but at the same time I’m there to put my hand up.”