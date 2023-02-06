Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: Marata Niukore embracing chance to guide next generation in return to Warriors

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Marata Niukore joined the Warriors on a four-year deal. Photo / Photosport

Marata Niukore joined the Warriors on a four-year deal. Photo / Photosport

Marata Niukore is making a point of being a mentor.

The Kiwis edge forward is back in familiar territory this season, linking up with the Warriors for the first campaign of a four-year contract.

It’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport