Rugby league: Manly Sea Eagles NRL star Dylan Walker charged with assault

Dylan Walker was also charged with assault in late 2018. Photo / Getty

NRL player Dylan Walker has been charged over an alleged assault on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

The Manly Sea Eagles star was arrested and charged following an incident outside a restaurant at Narraweena, just before 9pm Sunday.

NSW Police said officers attended the May Road restaurant after reports of a physical altercation.

Police will allege Walker left the restaurant and tried to enter the vehicle of a woman, unknown to him, parked outside the venue.

When confronted it will be alleged that Walker became aggressive and assaulted two men before fleeing.

Police said the 26-year-old was arrested nearby a short time later and taken to Manly police station.

He was charged with two counts of common assault and granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court on November 18.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles said the club had referred the alleged incident to the NRL Integrity Unit.

"Manly Warringah Sea Eagles are aware of an alleged incident involving Dylan Walker in Narraweena early Sunday evening," a spokesman said in a statement.

"The club has reported the incident to the NRL Integrity Unit and will provide ongoing assistance with their investigation."

This latest assault charge is not Walker's first brush with the law. In December 2018 he was charged with domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm to his partner Alexandra Ivkovic, of which he was eventually found not guilty.