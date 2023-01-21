Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is relishing a return to the Warriors. Photo / photosport.nz

When Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad arrived back at Warriors training two weeks ago, there was plenty of catching up to do.

The Kiwi international had to do the hard yards physically – as many of his teammates have been in pre-season mode since November – while also reacquainting himself with his hometown club.

While the surroundings were much the same, there weren’t many familiar faces.

Such is the massive player turnover over recent seasons, there are only five players left from his first Warriors stint (Tohu Harris, Shaun Johnson, Jazz Tevaga, Bunty Afoa and Adam Pompey), before he left to join the Canberra Raiders in February 2019.

It’s a new squad but Nicoll-Klokstad also feels like a new player.

He left as a promising yet unproven outside back, valued for his work ethic and character, but stuck behind a long queue of established players.

The 27-year-old has returned a marquee recruit, expected to form a key part of the spine at fullback.

“I feel like a different person,” Nicoll-Klokstad told the Herald on Sunday. “I went there as a kid really. I was 23. I hadn’t experienced anything really in the NRL. So for me to go over there and experience the ups and downs, the in-betweens, it taught me a lot and made me the man that I am today, the player that I am today.”

Nicoll-Klokstad made his Warriors debut in 2017, scoring seven tries in seven games on the wing.

But he was entirely confined to reserve grade in 2018 at Mt Smart, before everything turned to gold in Canberra.

He was a sensation at fullback – touted as one of the buys of the season – and played 26 matches in the Raiders’ run to the grand final, where they were unlucky to be edged by the Roosters.

“Very special memories,” said Nicoll-Klokstad. “It was a really good experience. But we didn’t win so there is still that desire, that burning there.”

The Raiders also reached the preliminary final in 2020 and Nicoll-Klokstad had managed 18 tries and eight try assists across two seasons.

The following year was ruined by a neck injury before last season’s struggles, with niggling hamstring problems and being dropped to reserve grade, with Xavier Savage preferred.

He only featured once in the last 13 rounds – an interchange appearance off the bench – and signed off as a Raider in NSW Cup, playing his last match in front of a smattering of fans.

“It was tough,” said Nicoll-Klokstad. “Not getting picked, then it felt like I was finding form and getting injured. But I feel like those things teach you something if you look hard enough and it’s all about perspective. So for me, it was just about getting out what I could. I was able to take some leadership down to reserve grade and it was all about finding the fun and playing footy again.”

He was also revitalised by the World Cup experience, where he performed well for the Kiwis in the centres, especially given his lack of top-line football.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scores a try against Leeds. Photo / photosport.nz

While he has utility value, he has already been confirmed as fullback by new coach Andrew Webster and looks forward to wearing the Warriors No 1 jersey for the first time.

“Fullback’s my position,” said Nicoll-Klokstad. “I signed here as a fullback and I won’t be making that transition anytime soon. I make an exception for representative stuff but when I’m back at club land, it’s definitely fullback.

Nicoll-Klokstad may not bring the raw game-breaking ability of Reece Walsh but already feels a better fit for this Warriors team.

He’s experienced (73 NRL games), a strong defender and a good organiser from the back, along with a solid attacking game.

He will also set the right standards, on and off the field.

“What I want to bring to this group is work ethic,” said Nicoll-Klokstad. “Making sure that hard work is what’s going to get the job done at the end of the day and being a leader to the boys coming through; being able to bring my experience and combine those two together and hopefully bring a really good performance.”

It wasn’t easy to leave the Raiders – with lifelong friendships built there – but the move made sense, especially with the chance to spend more time with his young sons Rio and Kyrie who live in Auckland with their mother, his former partner.

He was also grateful for the Warriors’ approach, which came when he was injured and out of favour.

“It gave me confidence that they see value in what I can bring to the team,” said Nicoll-Klokstad. “It made me excited to be able to come back and live out my dream. I’ve been doing this gig since I was four years old, working towards it since I was 16. That’s 12 years this year, being semi-professional or professional. And it’s all working towards this moment, to be able to be close to my kids, play footy, and be home - I can’t say no to that.”