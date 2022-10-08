Rugby League World Cup Warm Up Match - Leeds v New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The Kiwis have taken their final step before the Rugby League World Cup, with a bulldozing 74-0 win over Leeds Rhinos on Sunday morning.

The New Zealand team were ruthless and clinical against the Super League outfit, scoring 14 tries in the tournament warm up match.

In the game which doubled as a farewell to retiring Kiwis great Thomas Leuluai, it was mainly about combinations, as well as getting some fitness into players who had ended their NRL season a few weeks earlier.

Raiders centre Sebastian Kris had a dream start in the Black and White V with three first half tries, as the Kiwis rolled through the middle almost at will, lethal with their offloading and second phase play.

They grabbed six tries before halftime, with eight more after the break.

Coach Michael Maguire also had eight top liners in the grandstand, with the contingent from Penrith and Parramatta as well as Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Joseph Manu, which underlined the depth at his disposal.

Leeds were thoroughly outclassed, though to be fair to the Yorkshire outfit they had peaked for a Super League grand final appearance two weeks ago and were in post season mode.

But the Kiwis ticked all the boxes they could; they were ruthless on attack, solid on defence, limited their errors – apart from a period just before and after halftime - and perhaps most importantly, avoided any injuries.

It was an special night for Leuluai, who got to bow out in a Kiwis jersey after a remarkable 20 year career, spanning 494 professional matches.

The 37-year-old looked as sprightly as ever in his 55 minutes on the field, while Dean Whare and Willie Isa also featured as guest players for the Kiwis.

On a perfect night at Headingley, Leeds had a bright start – with an early opportunity – but that was as good as it got in the one sided affair, as New Zealand's physicality, power and pace was too much to handle once they clicked into gear.

Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona was particularly prominent, with his size and mobility causing havoc, while fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad looked sharp and wing Ronaldo Mulitalo was a constant danger in possession.

And Foran and Leuluai combined particularly well, especially considering it was the first time they had played together in the Kiwis jersey in more than seven years, with their last outing the 2015 Anzac test win in Brisbane.

The Kiwis led 34-0 at halftime, after a first half hat trick to Kris was complemented by tries to Nicoll-Klokstad, Mulitalo and Kenny Bromwich.

There was no sense of easing off after the break, with replacement Jahrome Hughes making his presence felt almost immediately.

The Storm halfback set up tries to Whare, Briton Nikora and rookie Jeremy Marshall-King, as well as grabbing one himself.

Melbourne club mates Jesse Bromwich and Brandon Smith also got across, before Leuluai had the final say, with his long ball providing an assist for Mulitalo, who dived over in the corner as the hooter sounded.

After the match, Kenny Bromwich led an emotional haka for Leuluai, who watched on with his children.

New Zealand start their World Cup campaign next Monday against Lebanon (7:30am NZT).

Kiwis 74 (Sebastian Kris 3, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2, Ronaldo Mulitalo 2, Kenny Bromwich, Dean Whare, Jeremy Marshall-King, Briton Nikora, Jahrome Hughes Jesse Bromwich, Brandon Smith tries; Jordan Rapana 9 cons)

Leeds Rhinos 0

Halftime 34-0