Rugby league: Kiwis hooker Brandon Smith shopped around by Melbourne Storm for 2022 NRL season

Brandon Smith celebrates scoring a try for the Melbourne Storm against the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Brandon Smith's split from the Melbourne Storm is getting messier by the day.

The star hooker's tumultuous month has included reports the Storm are open to shipping him out of the club with a full season to run on his contract following a trainwreck podcast appearance in which he said he wanted to win a premiership in a Roosters jumper.

Given Smith is a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, his playing future has been arguably the biggest story of the NRL off-season with the Roosters, Titans, Cowboys and Dolphins all reportedly in the hunt for his signature.

The situation with the Storm turned sour following the release of Smith's appearance on the YKTR Sports podcast where he also appeared to divulge information about the club's off-field behaviour.

The Storm issued a statement saying the club were "deeply offended" by Smith's remarks, which included a series of expletives that have resulted in the NRL integrity unit reviewing Smith's behaviour for potential breaches of contract.

It has now been revealed how serious the Storm are about cutting Smith loose early with a report the club have reached out to the Wests Tigers to discuss a player swap for the 2022 NRL season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Tigers rejected the Storm's approach when the club came to them with an offer that would see Smith and Stefano Utoikamanu swap places.

Utoikamanu is a prop forward and securing Smith on a one-year deal before he reportedly links up with the Roosters would not have an impact on the Tigers' plans surrounding hooker Api Koroisau.

The club announced on Friday that Koroisau will join the Tigers from 2023.

New Tigers football boss Tim Sheens and Storm coach Craig Bellamy reportedly discussed Smith's potential transfer before the western Sydney club pulled out when the Storm asked for Utoikamanu in return.

The Tigers were also said to have Smith's recent rejection "fresh" in their minds.

According to the Herald, "There is growing speculation the Storm have been shopping Smith to other clubs."

The report added: "Melbourne counter this by claiming rival clubs have sniffed 'panic' when it's not there, offering to take Smith off their hands if they want to get rid of him."