Shaun Johnson had been hoping to play in a third World Cup campaign for the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson had been hoping to play in a third World Cup campaign for the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson's hopes of playing in a third Rugby League World Cup have been dashed after his name was overlooked for the Kiwis' tournament squad, announced on Monday.

Johnson is one of several high-profile players at the New Zealand Warriors to not make the squad, with outside back Dallin Watene-Zelezniak its sole representative after the club experienced another disappointing NRL season.

Instead, head coach Michael Maguire has opted to pick players from teams that have experienced success in 2022 - the squad includes six players who took part in Sunday night's NRL Grand Final.

Back-to-back NRL premiership winners James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Scott Sorensen have been confirmed after making impressive contributions in Penrith's 28-12 victory over the Parramatta Eels in last night's 2022 NRL decider.

The Penrith players are joined by Dylan Brown, Isaiah Papali'i and Marata Niukore from the beaten Eels side.

"Selecting the squad for the World Cup was a real challenge given the quality of players in contention," Maguire said in a statement.

"There were some tough calls to make but we're excited about the group we've settled on.

"These players have all been impressive for their clubs this season, not least James (Fisher-Harris), Moses (Leota) and Scott (Sorensen) who were all outstanding for Penrith in the grand final."

James Fisher-Harris has impressed for the title-winning Panthers in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Another feature of the squad is the return of seasoned forwards Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Isaac Liu; plus fullback-centre Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. While Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs hooker Jeremy Marshall-King comes into the squad for the first time since appearing for the Kiwis at the World Nines in 2019.

The only new face in the squad is centre Sebastian Kris (23), who has scored 25 tries in his 44 NRL appearances for Canberra. Born in Brisbane, he is of New Zealand descent through his Huntly-raised mother.

The Kiwis, minus the six grand final players, assembled and trained in Sydney last week before the advance party of 18 players plus staff flew to England on Friday.

The side is based in Leeds this week for a warm-up match against the beaten Super League grand finalists the Rhinos at Headingley on Saturday night. Three players are joining the Kiwis for a match which will serve as a farewell for Thomas Leuluai, who is ending his remarkable 20-season career after making his NRL debut as a 17-year-old with the Warriors in 2003.

The 37-year-old will lead the Kiwis in his last game before beginning a coaching career with Wigan and will be joined for the one-off match by Les Catalans centre Dean Whare, a 19-Test Kiwi from 2012-2017, and Wigan back rower Willie Isa.

The Kiwis' opening pool match of the World Cup is against Lebanon in Warrington on October 16, followed by Jamaica in Hull on October 22 and Ireland in Leeds on October 28.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for November 4, 5 and 6, the semifinals on November 11 and 12 and the final at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 19.

Kiwis Rugby League World Cup Squad

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Kieran Foran, Peta Hiku, Jahrome Hughes, Sebastian Kris, Moses Leota, Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Jeremy Marshall-King, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali'i, Jordan Rapana, Brandon Smith, Scott Sorensen, Joseph Tapine, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.