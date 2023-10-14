Leianne Tufuga of the Kiwi Ferns is tackled during the Women's Pacific Championship match between the Australia Jillaroos and New Zealand Kiwi Ferns. Photo / Getty

The Kiwi Ferns have been outdone by Australia once again, going down 16-10 in the Pacific Championships opener in Townsville.

Dally M Medal winner Tamika Upton was superb on test debut crossing over twice in a player of the match performance. It was a stark improvement for New Zealand after losing to Australia 54-4 in the World Cup final 11 months ago.

Upton opened the scoring in just the fourth minute to take Australia out to a 6-0 lead before Annessa Biddle responded for the Kiwi Ferns, cutting the lead by two.

Australia crossed over twice more before the break through Caitlan Johnston and Upton again to take a commanding 16-4 lead into the break. New Zealand hit back once again shortly after halftime when Mele Hufanga broke through.

Trailing by six points with just a minute to play, New Zealand’s comeback hopes were dented when Biddle was sent to the bin for a lifting tackle.

Kiwi Ferns co-captain Georgia Hale put in a massive effort, making 45 tackles and missing just two.