Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Rugby League: Kiwi Ferns go down to Australia

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Leianne Tufuga of the Kiwi Ferns is tackled during the Women's Pacific Championship match between the Australia Jillaroos and New Zealand Kiwi Ferns. Photo / Getty

Leianne Tufuga of the Kiwi Ferns is tackled during the Women's Pacific Championship match between the Australia Jillaroos and New Zealand Kiwi Ferns. Photo / Getty

The Kiwi Ferns have been outdone by Australia once again, going down 16-10 in the Pacific Championships opener in Townsville.

Dally M Medal winner Tamika Upton was superb on test debut crossing over twice in a player of the match performance. It was a stark improvement for New Zealand after losing to Australia 54-4 in the World Cup final 11 months ago.

Upton opened the scoring in just the fourth minute to take Australia out to a 6-0 lead before Annessa Biddle responded for the Kiwi Ferns, cutting the lead by two.

Australia crossed over twice more before the break through Caitlan Johnston and Upton again to take a commanding 16-4 lead into the break. New Zealand hit back once again shortly after halftime when Mele Hufanga broke through.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Trailing by six points with just a minute to play, New Zealand’s comeback hopes were dented when Biddle was sent to the bin for a lifting tackle.

Kiwi Ferns co-captain Georgia Hale put in a massive effort, making 45 tackles and missing just two.

Latest from Sport