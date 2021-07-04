Rugby league: Kenny Edwards faces ban for putting finger up player's anus

Kenny Edwards of Huddersfield is tackled during a Super League. Photo / Getty

New Zealand rugby league player Kenny Edwards could be hit with a lengthy Super League ban after being accused of putting his finger up an opponent's anus.

The alleged incident happened during a game between Edwards' Huddersfield and the Catalans Dragons last week.

Former Kiwis prop Sam Kasiano claims that the fellow New Zealander inserted his finger up his backside in a tackle. Edwards was placed on report after the game and hit with a Grade F charge 'other contrary behaviour'.

Last season, Catalans' Joel Tomkins was given eight matches for a similar offence.

The incident brings back memories of former West Tigers player John Hopoate, who was suspended for 12 weeks in 2001 after repeated incidents on sticking his fingers up an opponent's anus in a tackle.