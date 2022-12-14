Joseph Manu's dominant year has been recognised at the NZRL awards. Photo / Photosport

Off the back of impressive international seasons and golden boot accolades, Joseph Manu and Raecene McGregor have picked up the top gongs at the New Zealand Rugby League annual awards.

Manu was judged 2022 Kiwis player of the year, with McGregor getting the equivalent Kiwis Ferns honour.

Dylan Brown and Brianna Clark took home the respective rookie of the year awards, while Ronaldo Mulitalo was named the Kiwis young player of the year.

Already recognised as one of the best players in the sport, Manu took his game to a new level this year.

He impressed at fullback for the Kiwis, playing out of his usual Dally M centre position, earning MVP in three out of six Kiwis tests this year.

The Tokoroa star ran a world record 401 metres in the Kiwis’ mid-season clash with Tonga and accumulated more than 300 metres in each of his five World Cup appearances, scoring three tries.

“Joey is a special player and has made his mark as one of the best in the world,” said Kiwis coach Michael Maguire. “In a year that’s seen him take home a Dally M, a golden boot and now the player of the year for his country, he’s well on his way to becoming one of the great Kiwi players.”

McGregor had a spectacular 2022 season.

The premier half claimed the overall Dally M award and the prestigious golden boot.

Raecene McGregor has been influential for the Kiwi Ferns. Photo / Photosport

McGregor led the Kiwi Ferns to a World Cup final and scored three tries with seven try-assists and six line-breaks throughout her international season.

“Rae is one of those rare players, a leader and a playmaker who’s the best in her position,” said Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry. “Her ability to manage a game effectively and make players around her play well are special talents.”

Brown made his Kiwis debut in June, producing two try-assists, 94 metres, and 27 tackles in the victory against Tonga.

The 22-year-old then featured in four World Cup matches, highlighted by a strong individual performance in the narrow semi-final loss to Australia.

“Dylan has had an outstanding year full of career milestones, and he’s only just getting started,” said Maguire.

Mulitalo flourished out wide for a burgeoning Cronulla combination in 2022, producing 30 line-breaks and scoring 17 tries in 24 games (equal-third in the NRL) as the club powered to a top-four finish.

The Ellerslie Eagles junior enjoyed a stellar test debut in June, then shone on the World Cup stage, scoring tries against Ireland and Fiji, before an impressive display in the semi-final.

Roko Nailolo was honoured with the Kiwis Physical Disability Player of the Year, after a series of impressive performances at the Physical Disability World Cup.

2022 NZRL award winners

Kiwis Player of the Year – Joseph Manu

Kiwi Ferns Player of the Year – Raecene McGregor

Kiwis Physical Disability Player of the Year - Roko Nailolo

Kiwis Rookie of the Year – Dylan Brown

Kiwi Ferns Rookie of the Year – Brianna Clark

Kiwis Young Player of the Year – Ronaldo Mulitalo