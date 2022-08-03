Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga could miss the remainer of the NRL season. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have been hit with a double blow, likely to lose two key players for the rest of the season.

Utility forward Jazz Tevaga is facing a lengthy absence – with the possibility of surgery – while half Chanel Harris-Tavita needs to recover from an MCL (medial cruciate ligament) tear.

Tevaga picked up a shoulder injury in Friday's 24-12 defeat to the Melbourne Storm and it appears more serious than first envisaged.

"We're not sure if he needs to have an operation or have the rest - and recover that way," said head coach Stacey Jones. "But he is unlikely to play for us again this year. He is going to be a massive loss for us."

Jones retained a glimmer of hope for Harris-Tavita, who only lasted 28 minutes against Melbourne.

Harris-Tavita's condition had improved since Friday, but Jones admitted it was still a long shot, with a usual minimum recovery time of three to four weeks.

It's a significant setback. Tevaga has been a consistent performer this season and offers a point of difference in the pack with his unorthodox style while Harris-Tavita has been a great contributor in several positions and his wholehearted approach sets a standard.

It's also sad on a personal note for Harris-Tavita, set to walk away from the sport at the end of this season.

After impressing against Melbourne as a makeshift five-eighth, Jones backed Wayde Egan to do a job there against the Rabbitohs on Saturday, though emphasised it was a week-to-week scenario.

"Wayde is an out-and-out hooker but he's a very smart player," said Jones. "I don't think it's a long term solution for the club but at the moment I'm focused on trying to get a result for this weekend."

Young halves specialists Daejarn Asi and Ronald Volkman have both played No 6 this year but have things to work on, especially around the defensive side of the game, while Egan will offer solidity and experience.

Jones was unconcerned about more of the kicking load falling on halfback Shaun Johnson – "Shaun is our main kicker" – and likes the potential combination between Johnson, Egan and fullback Reece Walsh.

On Thursday the club also confirmed Richard Agar as a new assistant coach for the next two seasons.

The 50-year-old has extensive Super League experience, with head coach roles at Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Wildcats and Hull FC.

Agar also coached France between 2013-16 and is a current assistant with Toa Samoa, alongside incoming Warriors' head coach Andrew Webster.