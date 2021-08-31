Rugby League: 'I didn't leave my hotel room': Why top NRL ref is retiring

Matt Cecchin. Photosport

One of the NRL's top referees Matt Cecchin is retiring from the game for a second time.

Cecchin has told the Sydney Morning Herald that he made the decision following the round 22 clash between Sharks and Knights earlier this month.

Cecchin, rated as one of the best referees in the game, was in charge of the game and made a 50-50 penalty call against the Sharks with 10 minutes remaining. The Sharks went onto lose 16-14 and coach Josh Hannay criticised the decision after the game.

Cecchin told the SMH that he and his partner, Brent, were staying at the same hotel as the Sharks and felt he couldn't leave his room.

"I didn't leave my hotel room because I was scared," Cecchin told the Herald. "Not because I felt threatened, but I wanted to prevent any incident that could make it a drama. Nobody gave me that feeling, but I didn't want someone to make a comment in a lift or the foyer.

"I know it was a 50-50 call. The thing is three years ago I wouldn't have lost a minute of sleep. But that night was shocking. I didn't sleep that night or the night after. I felt more responsible than I should've been. When you're younger, you look for the big decisions to show everyone you can do it. I'm running around now thinking I just want to get through it."

Cecchin previously retired from the NRL after being in charge of the Rugby World Cup semifinal between Tonga and England in Auckland in 2017. He reportedly received death threats after Tonga were denied a late victory.

He said the game has changed with more emphasis on referees since his first game in charge in 2001.

"If you want the referee to be black-and-white, that's easy to officiate. We can be robots and blow 30 penalties. When we don't referee like that, the game is great entertainment. Do we let things flow and become less accurate, but at the same time be fair? That's the art of refereeing. That's what most people want," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Cecchin last game will likely be this weekend as he has been out of favour for the bigger matches meaning he won't feature in finals games.