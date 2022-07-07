Voyager 2021 media awards
SportUpdated

Rugby league: Five Warriors who returned from the wilderness

5 minutes to read
Shaun Johnson is currently in his second stint with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Multimedia Journalist

With Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returning for his second stint with the Warriors, Christopher Reive looks at five other Warriors who had multiple stints with the club.

Thomas Leuluai

Thomas Leuluai's second stint with the club was derailed by injuries. Photo / Photosport
First stint: 2003-04. Second stint: 2013-16.
Games: 85
Tries:

