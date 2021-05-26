Rugby league: Cronulla Sharks star Shaun Johnson considering rugby stint

Shaun Johnson of the Sharks. Photo / Getty

Kiwis veteran Shaun Johnson is considering a move to Japanese rugby as it weighs up his options after his current NRL contract with the Cronulla Sharks.

The former Warriors halfback is in his final season of a three-year deal with the Sharks.

He told NRL.com that switching to the 15-man game with a stint in Japan's Top League is appealing but that league remains his preference.

"It's not heading back to New Zealand to play rugby or anything like that," Johnson said yesterday.

"It would only be to head to Japan if that opportunity came up. But that was just a bit of an interest of a conversation.

"It was never anything like, 'Yep, let's lock it in'. It was just talking to the right people to see if it was a possibility, how that could look.

"It's really nothing to blow up ... You're looking for a job, you get as much information as you can about what's out there.

"It's no different for us [athletes]."

Johnson is set to return from a hamstring injury and play his 200th NRL game when the Sharks meet the Titans on Sunday.