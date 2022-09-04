Wayde Egan and Jesse Arthars appear stunned by the Warriors' defeat against the Titans. Photo / Getty

If you wanted a metaphor for the Warriors' 2022 season, it was all encapsulated in Saturday's bizarre 27-26 loss to the Titans.

It was chaotic. It was calamitous. And it was even a little bit cruel.

Across a campaign that has seen plenty of lows, the home side managed one of their worst collapses of the season, to snatch defeat from a seemingly unlosable position.

After dominating most of the match, off the back of a particularly impressive first half, the Warriors had a 26-12 lead with less than eight minutes to play, before they switched off and the Titans lit up.

It was a bitter way to end the season, especially on 'Old Boys' day – with 70 former Warriors coming from far and wide to attend the match – and in front of an impressive crowd of 20,512.

The sour night was capped off with the end of season awards presented after the game on the field, with the players and staff forced to stand around in the teeming rain, along with a few thousand hardy fans.

While the result doesn't mean much in an already forgettable season, the manner of the defeat will sting and do more damage to the Warriors' reputation and brand.

The Titans have also endured a miserable season – and had nothing to play for on a rainy night in Penrose – but found more resolve than a Warriors outfit who were in front of their own supporters and farewelling a number of players.

Coach Stacey Jones cut a dejected figure afterwards, admitting it was "right up there" in terms of low points from this campaign.

He rued the "dumb plays" that helped the Titans back into the contest, then the lack of resilience to hang on once the tide had turned.

The Warriors had the Titans pinned in their own territory with 72:20 elapsed on the clock, when young replacement hooker Freddy Lussick gave away one of the dumbest penalties of the year, shoving a Titans player to the ground after he played the ball.

That gave Gold Coast some impetus, and Jayden Campbell beat four defenders to score a minute later, as the Warriors defensive line failed to regroup after a kick rebound.

Their next try (75:40) was even worse.

The Warriors had multiple opportunities to shut down the fifth tackle play but lacked urgency and got outflanked, with former Warrior Paul Turner finishing a smart blindside move.

Eliesa Katoa was then pinged for a crusher tackle – which looked a harsh call – to propel the Titans back into the danger zone.

That led to more pressure, before Addin Fonua-Blake's fateful tackle on Campbell, which was marginally high and allowed the Titans to draw level with a 79th-minute Tanah Boyd penalty, before the same player iced the unlikely comeback with a field goal in the third minute of the extra period.

Eliesa Katoa and his teammates were humbled by the Titans. Photo / photosport.nz

Captain Tohu Harris admitted the finale was hard to stomach.

"It seems to be the story of our season," said Harris. "For some reason, we have some really good moments but then dumb moments or lack of discipline or whatever it is, we just find a way to shoot ourselves in the foot. It's very frustrating."

It was a sad way to farewell fan favourite Chanel Harris-Tavita, as he steps away to take an indefinite break from the sport.

It was also the last match in Warriors' colours for Reece Walsh (signed by Brisbane), Euan Aitken (Redcliffe Dolphins), Katoa (Melbourne Storm), Daejarn Asi (off contract) and Jesse Arthars, who is likely to return to the Broncos after a year-long loan deal.

Aitken will take personal pride in departing with the Simon Mannering medal, for 2022 player of the year, ahead of other finalists Harris and Wayde Egan.

The 27-year-old is the fifth Australian to win the award, after Jason Death (1999), Robbie Mears (2000), Steve Price (2006, 2007) and Micheal Luck (2009).

It's appropriate recognition of a consistent campaign. Aitken was present for all six Warriors victories and averaged 90 running metres and 35 tackles a match.

Harris was named player's players of the year, for his tireless endeavour and leadership in the final 15 games of the season after returning from an ACL injury in May.

Centre Viliami Vailea was judged rookie of the year, while the clubman award was shared between Bunty Afoa and Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Warriors season awards

Simon Mannering medal – Player of the year: Euan Aitken

Player's player of the year – Tohu Harris

NRL Rookie of the year – Viliami Vailea

Clubman of the year: Bunty Afoa and Ben Murdoch-Masila

People's choice award: Reece Walsh