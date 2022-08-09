Ricky Stuart's outburst has cost him dearly. Photo / Photosport

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has become the first NRL coach in history to receive a disciplinary ban from the league.

Stuart has been slapped with a $25,000 fine to go along with a one-week suspension after he unloaded on Panthers star Jaeman Salmon in a post-match press conference over the weekend.

Stuart labelled Salmon a "weak gutted dog" in an outburst that left the entire NRL community in a state of shock.

The NRL threw the book at Stuart over the tirade, issuing him a breach notice and suspending him from all club activities with the Raiders for one full week. He becomes the first NRL coach to be handed a suspension by the league.

It means Stuart cannot communicate with any players or members of the Raiders coaching staff until next Tuesday.

"Leaders need to set the standard in the game. The comments are completely unacceptable from any individual let alone an official of such experience and standing." NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in a statement.

"This is a highly unusual case, and we have taken the significant step of proposing a suspension from his duties for one week. This will be a full suspension precluding Ricky from having any involvement with any club activity either in person or remotely. Furthermore, the fine must not be paid by the Club but by Ricky himself."

The Raiders and Stuart accepted the sanction handed down by the league.

Stuart launched his tirade at Panthers five-eighth Salmon after he was placed on report for a kick aimed at Raiders hooker Tom Starling.

In the 60th minute of the Panthers' 26-6 win on Saturday night, Salmon lashed out with his boot after he was tackled by Starling.

"The James Fisher-Harris and Joe Tapine tackles are accidents and in this collision game I understand that," Stuart said.

"But where Salmon kicked Tommy (Starling), it ain't on.

"I have had history with that kid (Salmon). I know that kid very well.

"He was a weak gutted dog as a kid and he hasn't changed now. He is a weak gutted dog person now."

Stuart initially refused to back down from his fiery remarks, before reassessing and issuing an apology on Sunday.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Salmon was said to be seeking legal advice and potentially considering defamation charges.

The 23-year-old was reportedly keen to speak to the media after he was made aware of Stuart's comments, but the Panthers advised him otherwise.

The Raiders take on St George-Illawarra Dragons on Sunday at GIO Stadium.