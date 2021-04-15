Rugby league: Bulldogs issued breach notice by NRL for keeping Lachlan Lewis on field despite suffering head knock

All you need to know from a weekend of golden point thrillers in 90 seconds. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

The Canterbury Bulldogs are set to be fined $20,000 AUD if they cannot defend their decision to allow Lachlan Lewis to play on, despite the young half suffering a head knock in a recent NRL match.

The Western Sydney club took on the South Sydney Rabbitohs in their annual Good Friday clash when Lewis copped a knock to the head while tackling Bunnies' winger Josh Mansour.

Lewis fell to the ground and struggled to regain his footing, needing a helping hand from an opposing player as a Bulldogs trainer made his way over.

However Lewis remained on the field playing for a further two minutes before the trainer returned to the pitch and removed him for a head injury assessment.

The action breaches the NRL's protocols surrounding concussion during games, which requires a player to be removed if they show clear signs of incoordination.

Bulldogs' half Lachlan Lewis is assessed by a trainer during the club's NRL clash with the Rabbitohs on Good Friday. Photo / Getty Images

The NRL today released a statement saying the rules are clear, and the club needs to explain their actions.

"A player who exhibits clear signs of motor incoordination or possible motor incoordination must be removed from the field immediately," the statement reads.

"The NRL acknowledges the Bulldogs did view Injury Surveillance screen replays and removed Lewis from the field within two minutes of further elapsed game time.

"When considering the proposed penalty, the NRL has taken into account the club's compliance to this part of the policy and that Lewis did not remain on the field for any tactical purpose.

"The NRL reminds clubs that all officials and coaching staff, beyond club doctors and trainers, have a responsibility to be alert to player reactions after head knocks during a game."

Lewis missed the club's loss to the Melbourne Storm last weekend, and is expected to return for their round seven clash with the Cronulla Sharks in nine days.

The Bulldogs have been given five business days to respond to the breach notice.