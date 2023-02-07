Nelson Asofa-Solomona. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis and Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona is open to switch codes as his contract with the NRL club comes to an end this year.

The 26-year-old Asofa-Solomona played rugby in Upper Hutt as a kid and for Wellington College.

He is off-contract with the Storm at the end of this season and reportedly met with now-sacked Wallabies coach Dave Rennie in 2021.

Asofa-Solomona — who is of Māori and Samoan heritage — was the most vocal of New Zealand loyalists when a handful of players chose a switch to Pacific league nations in recent years. He was part of a disappointing Kiwis campaign at last year’s World Cup.

“Obviously I’ve been at the Storm for such a long time,” Asofa-Solomona told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Coming from a rugby union background, I’ve always been enticed to go back to rugby at some stage. Just seeing the talent we have got at the Storm and the future they have, the Storm is in good hands even if I leave.

“I’m not too sure what I want to do, I change my mind every day.

“It’s hard to say [if I would join the Wallabies]. I’d be silly not to consider all my options.”

Asked about being on the other side of the haka, the 2m, 115kg Asofa-Solomona said he owes it to Australia.

“You can’t rule anything out,” he said. “Stuff crosses your mind, but it would be tough being a New Zealander. But I’ve spent a lot of time in Australia, Australia has done a lot for my family. It’s a tough question to answer.”

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald last month: “We always want to develop players in rugby first. That’s the No 1 priority.

“No 2 is to get back players who were lost initially from rugby to rugby league. Thirdly, at the right time, is there an opportunity to secure some talent we don’t have in rugby from league?

“I’m sure the allure of playing in a home Rugby World Cup might be something to attract them back.”

Asofa-Solomona said he is still waiting for a phonecall from Jones.