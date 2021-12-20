Rugby: Kawa Leauma reportedly set for further surgery after Amsterdam accident

Kawa Leauma plays for Spain in November. Photo / Facebook

Auckland rugby player Kawa Leauma, critically injured in a fall after a European international, may require more surgery.

The 32-year-old reportedly fell eight metres - apparently from a room - after the match between Spain and Holland in Amsterdam. The Spanish forward suffered head injuries.

The latest translated update said "he could undergo surgery again".

Spain's rugby federation asked for "calm and maximum respect given the seriousness of the situation."

"Leauma's wife, who is kept informed at all times about Kawa's state of health, is scheduled to arrive this Wednesday in the Dutch capital from New Zealand," the federation stated.

"As reported from Amsterdam by the manager of the Spanish XV... unfortunately the last medical report issued this Monday afternoon on Kawa Leauma's state of health is not positive.

"... our gratitude and that of all Spanish rugby for the expressions of support and affection towards Kawa".

A Facebook post from his Spanish club Ordizia has provoked an outpouring of support from fans and supporters for a player who seems to be much-loved; while family member Poinsettia Aituava Leauma posted words that will resound with many.

"I love you my brother, please wake up, we want to hear your voice," Poinsettia wrote on the Pacific Rugby Player Welfare group's Facebook page.

The 32-year-old Leauma has played for Samoan's under-20s and a number of Auckland clubs. He has made one unofficial appearance for Spain but was left out of the Amsterdam match, a World Cup qualifier, because of questions over his eligibility.