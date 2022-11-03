Jordie Barrett shone in the midfield against the Wallabies. Photo / photosport.nz

Jordie Barrett has been given another chance to lay claim to the All Blacks' No 12 jersey after earning a starting spot in the team to face Wales in Cardiff.

Barrett, who along with brothers Beauden and Scott was a late arrival on the northern tour following the death of his grandmother, will again link with Rieko Ioane in midfield on Sunday morning (NZT).

The 25-year-old has been preferred at fullback by coach Ian Foster but started and excelled at second five-eighth in the All Blacks' Rugby Championship win over the Wallabies at Eden Park in September.

Barrett was a key contributor in that 40-14 victory and will now return to the midfield, with David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown providing cover off the bench.

Beauden Barrett will line up at fullback against Wales, with Richie Mo'unga retaining the No 10 spot after the underwhelming win over Japan last weekend.

Will Jordan, one option to assume fullback duties, will take no part in this tour due to a persisting vestibular issue.

Aaron Smith returns to start at halfback - set to surpass Dan Carter as the most-capped back in All Blacks history with his 113th test - while Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece retain their spots on the wing from Tokyo.

The front row of Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax is reunited in a tight five that has also welcomed back the fit-again Scott Barrett. He is partnered at lock by captain Sam Whitelock, with Brodie Retallick missing through suspension.

Completing the forward pack is the loose forward trio of Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i and Shannon Frizell.

"Playing Wales on the road always represents an exciting challenge," Foster said. "We have a number of players returning to the side and we know we will need to play with a high intensity against this physical Welsh team.

"Last year the roof at Principality Stadium was open due to Covid regulations but this time it will be closed. That will ensure an amazing atmosphere for fans and players."

All Blacks team to play Wales in Cardiff (test caps in brackets):

1. Ethan de Groot (10)

2. Codie Taylor (73)

3. Tyrel Lomax (21)

4. Samuel Whitelock (140 - captain)

5. Scott Barrett (55)

6. Shannon Frizell (22)

7. Dalton Papali'i (19)

8. Ardie Savea (67)

9. Aaron Smith (112)

10. Richie Mo'unga (42)

11. Caleb Clarke (12)

12. Jordie Barrett (45)

13. Rieko Ioane (56)

14. Sevu Reece (22)

15. Beauden Barrett (109)

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei'aho (18)

17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi (49)

18. Fletcher Newell (4)

19. Tupou Vaa'i (16)

20. Akira Ioane (19)

21. Brad Weber (17)

22. David Havili (22)

23. Anton Lienert-Brown (57)