Jack Goodhue is set to undergo surgery. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks will be without the services of midfielder Jack Goodhue for some time yet, with his knee injury not having improved as the team had hoped.

The 18-test All Black was back in action at a high level at the weekend, suiting up for Northland in their win over Wellington in the National Provincial Championship and played all 80 minutes of the match.

However, the All Blacks have confirmed he won't be rejoining the national team when they meet in Christchurch this week for their Rugby Championship test against Argentina on Saturday night, and said he would be undergoing surgery to repair the issue.

It's another setback in what has already been a disrupted career for the 27-year-old, who has dealt with several issues since making his All Blacks debut in 2017.

Crusaders teammate Braydon Ennor remains in the squad as injury cover in Goodhue's absence.

Elsewhere in the All Blacks' casualty ward, Brodie Retallick (cheekbone) is available to make his return to the pitch for Hawke's Bay this weekend, props Nepo Laulala (knee) and Ofa Tu'ungafasi (neck) have recovered but will remain with their NPC teams this week, while Patrick Tuipulotu (neck) will remain in Auckland for treatment and will continue to be monitored.

All Blacks squad to assemble in Christchurch

Hookers: Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Codie Taylor.

Props: George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax (injury replacement), Fletcher Newell (injury replacement), Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao.

Locks: Scott Barrett, Josh Dickson (injury replacement), Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa'i, Samuel Whitelock.

Loose Forwards: Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali'i, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu.

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava, Aaron Smith.

First five–eighths: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Stephen Perofeta.

Midfielders: Braydon Ennor (injury replacement), David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Quinn Tupaea.

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece.