Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Ireland coach Andy Farrell vows to bounce back after chastening All Blacks defeat

4 minutes to read
The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Ireland coach Andy Farrell is adamant his team can find a way back into the series with the All Blacks, despite the chastening 42-19 first test loss on Saturday night.

The European team made an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.