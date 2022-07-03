The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

Ireland coach Andy Farrell is adamant his team can find a way back into the series with the All Blacks, despite the chastening 42-19 first test loss on Saturday night.

The European team made an impressive start and were the dominant team in the first quarter, before they fell off a cliff, conceding four unanswered tries to kill the contest by halftime.

Ireland came into the match with high hopes, after winning 11 of their previous 12 tests, including the famous win over New Zealand in Dublin last November, which made the manner of the defeat hard to take.

"We are gutted to lose," said Farrell. "You don't get many opportunities to break a record and it is an outstanding record [at Eden Park] and you can see why they hold that here."

But Farrell insisted the team remained positive, despite two heavy tour defeats already.

"The players know what they did well and they know how the game flowed and things that we need to fix to stay in a series for next week," said Farrell.

"It isn't a dejected changing room, it's one that will dust itself off, learn the lessons and attack next week."

The Irish will rue a plenty of missed opportunities, as they were held up over the line on several occasions and twice lost the ball in the act of scoring.

That meant they couldn't make the most of a ton of possession and territory, with significantly more time inside the All Blacks' 22 than New Zealand enjoyed at the other end, for little reward.

But the key phase came in the last 15 minutes of the first half, as the home side went to another level and the Ireland couldn't stay with them.

"That is what they do to you," said Farrell. "You can be attacking lovely and think that you are flowing pretty well and all of a sudden, if you take your eye off the ball for one second there is an intercept if you are not quite accurate enough or quick enough or aggressive enough at the wide breakdown and before you know it you are under the pump again.

"Some of those tries, they didn't have to work too hard for them and off the back of that there was some decent rugby being played by us. But you switch off for a second and you pay for it. The score line was too big at halftime."

Farrell was overall satisfied with his team's endeavour and effort, pointing out the number of chances that had been created.

He queried some of the officiating at the breakdown – "Few things going on there that we will need to get clarified" – but otherwise felt it was up to his team to repair their own issues, particularly at set piece time.

Farrell was confident that captain Johnny Sexton could be available for Saturday's test in Dunedin, after leaving the field in the 30th minute with a head knock.

"He is good, in fine spirits," said Farrell. "He passed his HIA two, he's got an HIA three to do in the next few days."

Farrell is aware more pressure will be coming over the next two weeks – with the All Blacks expected to improve after a typically rusty first-up effort, as well as another match with the Māori All Blacks – but welcomes the daunting assignment.

"We are here to find out about the personnel that we have got and no better place to do it than New Zealand, said Farrell.

"It makes our culture stronger, makes our environment stronger and makes us get ready for obstacles that are going to get in our way over the next 18 months."