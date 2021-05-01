Rugby: Ireland cancels Fiji tour fixtures due to Covid-19 spread

lreland would have been making its first appearance on Fijian soil for a test match between the two sides. Photo / Photosport

lreland would have been making its first appearance on Fijian soil for a test match between the two sides. Photo / Photosport

Ireland has canceled its rugby tour of Fiji in July because of the Covid-19 pandemic and is looking for alternative opponents.

The Irish said planning was at an advanced stage for up to three tests in Fiji while the British and Irish Lions were in South Africa.

But Fiji's main cities went into lockdown last weekend, and the uncertainty caused by a rise in virus cases forced the Irish Rugby Union to cancel the trip.

"The tour was predicated on a safety-first approach," IRFU performance director David Nucifora said in a statement.

"Fiji, up until this point, had been relatively untouched by the pandemic but that picture has quickly changed and unfortunately it is no longer viable to proceed with the tour."

Nucifora said they will try to make alternative arrangements for the July test window.

Coach Andy Farrell called the cancellation "incredibly disappointing".

"It would have been a tough rugby challenge against an excellent Fijian side and a huge opportunity for us to develop as a group and build on the progress made during the past year," Farrell said.