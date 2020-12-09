Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Ian Foster weighs in on All Blacks dual playmaker debate

4 minutes to read
The Breakdown team dissects the All Blacks season. Video / Sky Sport
Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Richie Mo'unga or Beauden Barrett at first five-eighth for the All Blacks is one of the great debates of 2020 that never took flight.

Instead the focus again fell on whether their 10-15 axis is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.