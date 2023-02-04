Ruben Love is set for an enhanced role with the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty

The Hurricanes’ plans for Jordie Barrett should enhance the All Blacks’ World Cup chances - and Ruben Love’s chances of making the trip to France.

Barrett last season shifted between fullback and second five-eighth for the Hurricanes, making six starts in each position.

Coach Jason Holland preferred the 25-year-old in the No 12 jersey at the business end of the campaign, with Barrett starting in the centres as the Hurricanes were eliminated by the Brumbies in the quarter-finals.

Ian Foster eventually developed a similar preference with the All Blacks, naming Barrett at second five against England and Wales to end the year after he had spent almost the entire Rugby Championship at fullback.

And with that positional switch likely to remain leading into this year’s World Cup, Foster would have been pleased by Holland confirming that Barrett would spend the majority of the Super Rugby season with No 12 on his back.

The All Blacks coach wouldn’t have been alone in greeting that confirmation as good news.

Love, one of the most exciting prospects in New Zealand rugby, last year enjoyed few opportunities in Super Rugby, starting five matches while playing a total of 363 minutes.

Like Barrett, the 21-year-old shifted between the back and five-eighths, making two starts in the No 10 jersey.

After shining at No 15 for Wellington during the NPC - and with the Hurricanes’ fullback position no longer occupied by an All Black - Love could possibly play his way into Foster’s World Cup squad.

Holland certainly believes in his bolter potential, with the coach hoping to help his young charge make the next step when the season begins in three weeks.

“I think so,” Holland said when asked whether Love’s year could culminate in France. “We take a lot of satisfaction around guys being selected as All Blacks, especially the bolters that haven’t been around and haven’t had a look in before.

“[Love] had a pretty special season for the Lions at 15. The time and space thing was awesome for him and we saw a little bit of how effective he is with ball in hand.

“But I still think he can be a really good 10 and see that as a possibility for him.”

Love’s free running has indeed been seen in both positions, and the national selectors have already shown an attraction to that versatility.

After providing first-five cover off the bench when the Māori All Blacks split a two-match series against Ireland, Love started at fullback when the All Blacks XV dispatched Ireland A in November.

With Aidan Morgan and new recruit Brett Cameron the other “pretty good options” Holland has on his hands at No 10, Love will be aiming to push Josh Moorby out to the wing.

One player he won’t be battling for minutes is Barrett, set for the first time to enjoy a long stay in his favourite position.

Jordie Barrett shone when in midfield last year. Photo / photosport.nz

The 25-year-old has started in the centres only 11 times in his professional career - compared to 87 at fullback - meaning a full campaign at second five can only engender further development.

“You’re most likely to see him at 12,” Holland said. “That was our mindset through the back end of last year. I thought his skillset was massive for that and the fact is we’ve got a couple of pretty good 15s who can fill in if Jordie’s not playing 15.”

While Foster is no doubt content with that plan, Holland said there had been no communication from above on the All Blacks’ intentions for Barrett this year.

“I don’t actually know. All I know is that I saw him just from the outside play for the All Blacks at the back end of the year and do pretty well there.

“So we’ll play him 12 and I’m expecting him to play some good footy, and then it’ll be up to Fozzie and the crew with what they decide to do with him.”