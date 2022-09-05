The All Blacks silence critics, the Warriors' soul-destroying final chapter and Kiwi Marcus Armstong on the Formula 2 podium - Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Spark Sport

A week is a long time in the Rugby Championship.

Following Saturday's 53-3 thrashing of Argentina, and the Springboks' win over Australia, the All Blacks have gone from third to now holding a one-point lead atop the standings with two rounds remaining.

The All Blacks could claim a 19th Rugby Championship title, and second under Foster, at Eden Park on September 24. In the closest Rugby Championship ever, neither of the four teams have strung together two straight victories.

Here's the form guides of the four teams in the tournament so far:

New Zealand: L, W, L W

South Africa: W, L, W, L

Australia: W, L, W, L

Argentina: L, W, L W

It looks like it will come down to the final week. Here's how the Rugby Championship rules decide a winner if teams finish on the same points.

1) In the event of two or more teams being equal on competition points for any position on the competition table such position shall be determined by the team with the most wins in the series.

This seems likely to be the same if two or more teams are to finish on the same points.

2) In the event of (a) above not providing a decision, the position on the competition table will be determined by the team with the most wins against the other team/s tied on the same points.

Again, with games split so far this season, this seems likely to be the same win total.

3) In the event of (b) above not providing a decision, the position on the competition table will be determined on the margin of points scored for and against in the series. The team with the highest margin of points scored for and against being considered as the winner.

This is where the All Blacks have the distinct advantage heading into the final two matches with a much higher points difference than Australia and Argentina.

4) In the event of (c) above not providing a decision, the position on the competition table will be determined on the margin of points scored for and against by those competing teams. The team with the highest margin of points scored for and against being considered as the winner.

If South Africa and the All Blacks finish with the same wins total and also the same points difference, then it goes to points difference in their two matches. South Africa hold that advantage by four points.

Points difference head to head:

South Africa 49 All Blacks 45

Argentina 74 Australia 58

South Africa 41 Australia 33

All Blacks 71 Argentina: 28

South Africa v Argentina: TBC

All Blacks v Australia: TBC

South Africa's Jasper Wiese runs at the defense during the second Rugby Championship test match between the Wallabies and the Springboks. Photo / AP

5 In the event of (d) above not providing a decision, the position on the competition table will be determined on the basis of the team scoring most tries in the series.

It would be extremely unlikely for it to come down to this but as it stands, here are the tries scored:

All Blacks 14

Australia 11

South Africa 10

Argentina 10

6) In the event of (e) above not providing a decision, the series shall be shared between the two teams.

Interesting it says 'two teams'.

Remaining games:

ROUND FIVE

Thursday September 15

Australia v All Blacks, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

A rare Thursday test! To avoid a potential clash with the AFL finals, which are now to be played in Sydney and Geelong, Melbourne will host what will be the first Bledisloe Cup match played in a midweek slot since 1994.

Saturday September 17

Argentina v South Africa, Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires

Referee: James Doleman (New Zealand)

The Pumas last had a home win against the Boks in 2018, 32-19 in Mendoza, just their third ever victory over South Africa. They've since lost four straight to the World Champions.

ROUND SIX

Saturday September 24

Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks scores during the big win over Argentina. Photosport

All Blacks v Australia, Eden Park, Auckland

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Back to Eden Park where the All Blacks haven't lost since 1994. And the Wallabies haven't won there since 1986 - when mullets were considered cool haircuts and Top Gun was a box-office hit. Maybe this is the Wallabies' year.

Sunday September 25

South Africa v Argentina, Kings Park Stadium, Durban

Referee: Damon Murphy (Australia)

Argentina's only ever win in South Africa was at this ground in 2015. They are 1-14 in the Republic, more recently losing 32-12 and 29-10 last season.