Rugby: How the All Blacks rated in their 36-13 Rugby Championship win over Argentina in Brisbane

Tupou Vaa'i had a strong performance against the Pumas. Photo / Photosport

How the All Blacks rated in their 36-13 win over Argentina in Brisbane.

Jordie Barrett - 8

Attacked the line with some strong carries and was reliable putting boot to ball both in exit plays and goal kicking.

Will Jordan - 7

In a surprise turn of events, it was his strong defence rather than dynamic attacking play that shone in the contest.

Rieko Ioane - 7

Was at his damaging best with ball in hand, though he could have made better decisions with his play on occasion.

Quinn Tupaea - 6

Proved to be a handful with ball in hand and beat several defenders, though had a few issues defensively.

George Bridge - 6

Got himself involved in the attack with plenty of carries, but was well contained by the defence for the most part.

Damian McKenzie steered the ship well in the No10 jersey. Photo / Photosport

Damian McKenzie - 8

Didn't overplay his hand in the playmaking role. He linked up nicely with his outsides to spark breaks, and was defensively strong.

TJ Perenara - 8

Swift service from the ruck, got a terrific read on what was in front of him with ball in hand and attacked accordingly.

Hoskins Sotutu - 8

Made the most of his return to the starting side with some dynamic carries and flashed his slick ball-playing abilities.

Ardie Savea - 7

A strong and smart game, and showed his game IQ throughout - including setting up a close-range try rather than going it alone.

Ethan Blackadder - 6

A little bit overzealous on the defensive end at times, but provided a great option at the lineout and ran with conviction.

Tupou Vaa'i - 8

Worked hard in all areas. Ran the ball hard and beat defenders, scored two tries and he also showed a little ball-playing skill.

Patrick Tuipulotu - 6

Bagged the opening try of the game, put in plenty of work in the contact areas and was reliable on the defensive end.

Tyrel Lomax - 7

Was strong in his core role at the scrum and muscled up defensively to be among the team's tackling leaders.

Samisoni Taukei'aho - 8

On target at the lineout, strong at the scrum, and took some stopping when he tucked the ball under his wing for a carry.

Joe Moody - 7

Worked hard defensively and at the cleanout, and got the better of his opposite at the scrum a number of times.

Reserves

Codie Taylor - 6

George Bower - 7

Ofa Tuungafasi - 7

Scott Barrett - 7

Luke Jacobson - 6

Finlay Christie - 7

Beauden Barrett - 5

Braydon Ennor - 6