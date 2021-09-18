Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: How the All Blacks rated in their 36-13 Rugby Championship win over Argentina in Brisbane

3 minutes to read
Tupou Vaa'i had a strong performance against the Pumas. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
How the All Blacks rated in their 36-13 win over Argentina in Brisbane.

Jordie Barrett - 8

Attacked the line with some strong carries and was reliable putting boot to ball both in

