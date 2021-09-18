Rugby: How the All Blacks rated in their 36-13 Rugby Championship win over Argentina in Brisbane

How the All Blacks rated in their 36-13 win over Argentina in Brisbane.
Jordie Barrett - 8
Attacked the line with some strong carries and was reliable putting boot to ball both in exit plays and goal kicking.
Will Jordan - 7
In a surprise turn of events, it was his strong defence rather than dynamic attacking play that shone in the contest.
Rieko Ioane - 7
Was at his damaging best with ball in hand, though he could have made better decisions with his play on occasion.
Quinn Tupaea - 6
Proved to be a handful with ball in hand and beat several defenders, though had a few issues defensively.
George Bridge - 6
Got himself involved in the attack with plenty of carries, but was well contained by the defence for the most part.
Damian McKenzie - 8
Didn't overplay his hand in the playmaking role. He linked up nicely with his outsides to spark breaks, and was defensively strong.
TJ Perenara - 8
Swift service from the ruck, got a terrific read on what was in front of him with ball in hand and attacked accordingly.
Hoskins Sotutu - 8
Made the most of his return to the starting side with some dynamic carries and flashed his slick ball-playing abilities.
Ardie Savea - 7
A strong and smart game, and showed his game IQ throughout - including setting up a close-range try rather than going it alone.
Ethan Blackadder - 6
A little bit overzealous on the defensive end at times, but provided a great option at the lineout and ran with conviction.
Tupou Vaa'i - 8
Worked hard in all areas. Ran the ball hard and beat defenders, scored two tries and he also showed a little ball-playing skill.
Patrick Tuipulotu - 6
Bagged the opening try of the game, put in plenty of work in the contact areas and was reliable on the defensive end.
Tyrel Lomax - 7
Was strong in his core role at the scrum and muscled up defensively to be among the team's tackling leaders.
Samisoni Taukei'aho - 8
On target at the lineout, strong at the scrum, and took some stopping when he tucked the ball under his wing for a carry.
Joe Moody - 7
Worked hard defensively and at the cleanout, and got the better of his opposite at the scrum a number of times.
Reserves
Codie Taylor - 6
George Bower - 7
Ofa Tuungafasi - 7
Scott Barrett - 7
Luke Jacobson - 6
Finlay Christie - 7
Beauden Barrett - 5
Braydon Ennor - 6