Sir Wayne Shelford poses for a portrait after being reconised for his services to rugby and the community with a knighthood at the Auckland Investitures at Government House. Photo / Photosport

28 May, 2022 06:26 AM 2 minutes to read

By RNZ

Former All Blacks captain Sir Wayne "Buck" Shelford's achievements were formally recognised at an investiture ceremony at Government House in Auckland this afternoon.

Shelford, KNZM, was knighted in the Queen's Birthday Honours last June for services to rugby and the community, with the service delayed due to Covid-19.

Shelford was recognised for his time with the All Blacks as a player from 1985 and captain from 1987 before he was controversially axed in 1990.

Sir Wayne Shelford poses for a portrait wtih his wife Joanna after being reconised for his services to rugby and the community with a knighthood. Photo / Photosport

"It's a great accolade, a great honour," Shelford said of his knighthood.

"I'll wear it with pride for the family and all the organisations I work with. They'll carry that with them because they're my biggest supporters."

When Shelford was dropped from the All Blacks in 1990, many fans thought he was still at the height of his playing powers.

Shelford in a test against France in June 1989. Photo / Getty Images

Bring Back Buck banners were often seen at All Blacks matches in support of the rugby hardman and former captain.

Making his debut in 1985, Shelford played 48 games for New Zealand, including 22 tests.