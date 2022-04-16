New Zealand Rugby has apologised for failing to properly support the elite women's game following a damning review into the Black Ferns culture. Video / Dean Purcell

Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore has quit, effective immediately.

On Monday New Zealand Rugby revealed a damning review into the Black Ferns but, at that point, Moore was backed to guide the team through to their home World Cup in October-November.

Six days later, after public backlash over Moore's retention, he issued a statement saying he would step down.

"It has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision to resign as head coach of the Black Ferns, effective immediately," Moore said.

"The decision to resign from a position I am passionate about six months before the 2022 Women's Rugby World Cup has been really tough for both me and my family.

"The Black Ferns is a team of talented, motivated players, coaches, and management and I unreservedly share their goal to win this pinnacle event. However, I remain concerned that the prolonged cultural & environmental review continues to be distracting at a time when all focus needs to be on maximising performance. As such, I feel it is in the best interests of the team that I step down.

"As head coach, my priority has always been to ensure that the Black Ferns team excels both on and off the field. However, with a large squad of committed rugby players who have all worked hard to secure a black jersey, my role involved making some tough decisions on the selection of the team. These decisions are always made in consultation with the wider coaching team and are never taken lightly.

"A key learning from the review is that NZ Rugby must put in place the appropriate training and support systems for management and players on how to provide and receive feedback."

The review was sparked after senior Black Ferns' hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate revealed via social media that she suffered a mental breakdown after alleged critical comments from Moore on last year's end of year tour that featured four successive record losses to England and France.

Moore pushed back against those allegations.

"I did not agree with the allegations she made, and they were misleading. The post provided no context and unfairly and inaccurately represented me as a coach and a person. My values and beliefs were called into question, and it was very disappointing not only to me but also to my family.

"I have refrained from making any public comment about that until now out of concern for Te Kura's wellbeing at the time she made her post and to allow the review process to be completed. NZ Rugby were fully aware of my position throughout, and this was reflected in their endorsement of me as head coach.

"It has been an honour to lead the Black Ferns team over the past six and a half years, and I am proud of all the team's achievements throughout that period.

"I wish the team the best of luck as they compete against the world's best female rugby players at the 2022 Women's Rugby World Cup. You have my absolute support but now as a fan, I will be cheering for you throughout."

Glenn Moore has stood down as Black Ferns head coach. Photo / Getty

That statement stands in stark contrast to the one Moore issued on Monday in which he said he was "honoured to be leading the team into the 2022 Women's Rugby World Cup."

Moore's immediate exit leaves NZ Rugby scrambling to find a new head coach six months out from a home World Cup. Wayne Smith and Graham Henry have joined the Black Ferns coaching team, the latter as a selector, but neither intended to take the reins.

Gold medal-winning Black Ferns sevens coach Allan Bunting, who also led the Chiefs Manawa to the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title last month, shapes as another strong candiate to fill the void.

"We understand and respect Glenn's decision to step down and it is a mark of his character that he has chosen to put the team first at this difficult time," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.

"Glenn has been a respected and successful coach for a number of senior teams in New Zealand Rugby over 20 years. He joined NZR as Black Ferns Coach in 2015 and was instrumental in leading the team to win the Rugby World Cup in 2017. He has been heavily involved in the transition of women's rugby in New Zealand from a club and community level game to semi-professional and leaves with our best wishes and thanks.

"We are committed to optimising our systems and processes for our women's game overall and to ensure the best possible outcome at the World Cup. These are key priorities for New Zealand Rugby."