Rugby: French billionaire Mohed Altrad reveals hidden detail in massive All Blacks sponsorship deal

The All Blacks have agreed to put a new name on the front of their jerseys from 2022. Video / NZ Herald

The All Blacks have agreed to put a new name on the front of their jerseys from 2022. Video / NZ Herald

French billionaire club owner Mohed Altrad has reportedly revealed stunning details about New Zealand Rugby's lucrative new jersey sponsorship deal - including four national matches in Montpellier in as many years, and the fast-tracking of former All Blacks to play for the Top 14 club.

As revealed by the Herald on Friday, Altrad had beaten out Amazon and at least one major Japanese corporation to secure the naming rights on the All Blacks jersey for a period of six years.

Altrad Group, owned by the 73-year-old entrepreneur, will replace AIG at the end of the year in a deal reported to be worth more than $120 million.

French entrepreneur Mohed Altrad has reportedly broken his silence after NZ Rugby's deal with his company was confirmed. Photo / Getty Images

The building supplies company also owns Montpellier Hérault Rugby (MHR) and appears on the front of the jersey of the French national team.

As revealed by the Herald in June, UK-based petrochemical company Ineos has agreed a separate deal to put their name on the back of the All Blacks' shorts from next year.

The two deals see NZR's combined kit sponsorship top $50 million a year - believed to be the richest in the game's history.

In an interview with rugbyrama.fr at the weekend, Altrad claimed the sponsorship would see Montpellier host four matches involving New Zealand national teams in the next four years.

This is yet to be confirmed by NZR.

AIG's sponsorship of the All Blacks ends at the end of the year. Photo / Photosport

"In the contract, a partnership between the MHR and the All Blacks is also planned: exchanges of skills will take place in particular at the level of coaches, training and, in addition, four matches of the All Blacks will be played in Montpellier between 2022 and 2026," Altrad told the French website.

"It will then be necessary to find a credible and international opposition. We will not make them face the MHR, in plain language. Four games over the term of the contract: All Blacks, All Blacks B, Māori and Black Ferns, New Zealand women's team."

Altrad also suggested more former All Blacks could link up with the club more easily, as part of the agreement.

"This is provided for in the contractual clauses. They [New Zealand Rugby] will do their utmost to facilitate contacts between the All Blacks who are no longer selected and our club," Altrad said.

"Please note: the players are obviously free to choose and we are talking about All Blacks who no longer play in the national team! But we will have an easier approach, indeed."

Earlier this year, Altrad, who employs around 39,000 people around the world and has a net worth of $4.8 billion, said the All Blacks are "a prestigious brand...that have been the best in rugby terms globally for a long time".

Altrad's name will appear on the front of the All Blacks jersey from next year. Photo / Getty Images

NZR announced that it would part ways with AIG as a major sponsor in January last year, following a deal in 2012 reportedly worth $80 million.

AIG renewed the multi-million dollar contract in 2016, retaining its central spot on the All Blacks jersey until the end of the 2021 season. The current sponsorship agreement sees AIG directly sponsor the All Blacks, the All Blacks Sevens, the Māori All Blacks, the Black Ferns, the New Zealand Black Ferns Sevens and New Zealand under-20 teams.