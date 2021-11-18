Rugby: France return World Cup star Romain Ntamack to first-five for Al Blacks test

Romain Ntamack started at number 12 for France's past two tests. Photo / Photosport

Forward-thinking France coach Fabien Galthie has taken a rare backward step and returned Romain Ntamack to first five-eighth to face New Zealand in their rugby test on Sunday.

He'd experimented in the past two games with Ntamack at inside centre alongside first-five Matthieu Jalibert.

Although Ntamack created one of the tries in last Sunday's 41-15 over Georgia, he dropped Jalibert and restored Ntamack to No. 10 where he made his name at the Rugby World Cup two years ago.

Since taking charge of France after that tournament, Galthie has made a reputation for his risk-taking approach, such as plucking Melvyn Jaminet out of nowhere and making him fullback on the tour of Australia.

Galthie has also focused far ahead on leading France to World Cup victory on home soil in 2023, but this move shows he recognises the need to wind back and be more pragmatic against a far stronger opponent than the Argentina and Georgia teams they have beaten this autumn.

A couple of impressive performances off the bench have earned the burly Jonathan Danty a start in the midfield alongside standout Gael Fickou.

A rib injury to Julien Marchand means the in-form Peato Mauvaka starts at hooker, having scored two tries against the Lelos and one against Argentina the previous weekend off the bench.

Gabin Villiere returns to the left wing to take his spot back from Matthis Lebel, who had a frustrating debut against Georgia.

But Galthie saw enough of Cameron Woki's switch from flanker to lock in that game — perhaps because he adds mobility — to keep him there against the All Blacks alongside Paul Willemse.

France will need the South Africa-raised Willemse's tough tackling against the All Blacks, given how they will be fired up at Stade de France after losing to Ireland 29-20 in Dublin last weekend.

Gregory Alldritt keeps his place at No. 8 after taking a rare seat on the bench against Argentina and returning against Georgia.

Flanker Sekou Macalou picked up a foot injury against Georgia and is replaced by the able Francois Cros in the back row.

A tough decision for Galthie sees Uini Atonio stay at prop ahead of Mohamed Haouas, who was touted to return against New Zealand after sitting out against Georgia but drops out entirely.

Hooker Gaetan Barlot, who has only three test caps, is among the reserves with locks Romain Taofifenua and Thibaud Flament, who made a try-scoring debut against Argentina.

France: Melvyn Jaminet, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere, Roman Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Gregory Alldritt, Anthony Jelonch, Francois Cros, Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Gaetan Barlot, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert.