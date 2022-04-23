South Africa Rugby announced Wannenburg's death on Saturday and said he 'represented his country with aplomb'. Photo / AP

Pedrie Wannenburg, a former South Africa rugby player, died after his car was struck by a teenage driver who was fleeing from police outside Houston. He was 41.

South Africa Rugby announced Wannenburg's death on Saturday and said he "represented his country with aplomb" during his 20 test matches with the Springboks from 2002-07.

Wannenburg was pronounced dead after being flown to an area hospital on Friday evening, the Harris County sheriff's office said. His 8-year-old son was also hospitalised with life-threatening injuries, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said early on Saturday.

Pedrie Wannenburg, pictured with his family in October 2021. Hi 8-year-old son has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries. Photo / Facebook

The 16-year-old driver of the car that struck Wannenburg's vehicle and two others have been charged with felony murder, reckless aggravated assault-serious bodily injury, and three counts of aggravated assault-bodily injury, Gonzalez said on Twitter. The teenager's name was not released.

The driver fled after police tried to conduct a traffic stop, Gonzalez said.

Wannenburg was from the South African city of Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit.

At the time of his death, he lived with his family in the Houston area, after moving to the city in 2019.

Pedrie Wannenburg and wife Evette pictured in Texas in 2020. Photo / Facebook

Wannenburg made his debut for the Springboks against France in Paris in 2002. He won several Super Rugby titles with the Pretoria-based Bulls in the 2000s.

His most successful period on the field came between 2007 and 2010 when he played as a flanker for the Blue Bulls in the South African capital of Pretoria.

During that period, Wannenburg became the first flanker to play 100 games for the Bulls as well as winning three Super Rugby national championships.

"Pedrie will be remembered as one of the first real versatile loose forwards who could play in any position in the back row and even though he played in only 20 tests, his record in the colours of the Bulls, during a period where they dominated on all levels, is nearly unmatched," South Africa Rugby president Mark Alexander said in a statement.

Wannenburg went on to play for clubs in Ireland, France and the United States before retiring to begin coaching.

- AP