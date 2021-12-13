Rugby: Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt set to join All Blacks coaching team

Joe Schmidt brings genuine heavyweight rugby intellect and almost a decade of test experience to the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks will welcome Joe Schmidt into their coaching team next year.

The Herald understands that Schmidt, who masterminded two test victories against the All Blacks during his seven-year tenure as Ireland coach, will replace Grant Fox as an independent selector and also act as a performance analyst.

While Schmidt is replacing Fox, he will have a wider brief than just selecting and that he will be asked to use his vast knowledge of Northern Hemisphere rugby to help the All Blacks better understand the threats they are facing.

Having coached extensively overseas, including successful club stints with Clermont and Lienster before taking the Irish job in 2013 where his team won three Six Nations titles which included a Grand Slam in 2018, Schmidt is ideally placed to offer insight into how the Northern sides are trending and evolving and also where they might perceive the All Blacks to be weak.

It is thought his role will likely see him help head coach Ian Foster analyse opposition sides and develop strategic plans to help the All Blacks build the tactical blueprints they will need to succeed against teams who stylistically present a different challenge to the ruck and run rugby preferred throughout Australasia.

Schmidt also brings genuine heavyweight rugby intellect and almost a decade of test experience and is expected to have a licence to bring fresh tactical ideas to the table.

The All Blacks are in the midst of a review of the 2021 season, one which may result in further changes if the New Zealand Rugby board is not convinced that all of Foster's existing coaching group have performed well enough to justify two-year contract extensions.

Foster has already been rewarded with a two-year extension, but his assistants are not yet locked in to longer deals.

The findings of the review are unlikely to be finalised until January next year, but irrespective of what happens, Schmidt will take up his new role ahead of the Rugby Championship next year.

He agreed in October to join the Blues next season as a support coach on a one-year deal and will see that out before joining the All Blacks.

He was, however, already in advanced negotiations with the All Blacks, when he struck that arrangement with the Blues as Foster has long planned to involve Schmidt in his set-up.

When Foster was initially given the job in late 2019 he tried to persuade Schmidt to be part of the team – as a third selector.

Fox, who had been operating as an independent selector since 2012, had said he didn't want to continue in the role in 2020.

But Schmidt turned down the approach, citing a need to take time out from the international game and reconnect with his family.

Schmidt said he would potentially be open to reconsidering in time which led to Foster asking Fox if he would stay on.

Fox agreed, but was adamant he didn't want to do the job beyond 2021.

Having taken time away from the cut and thrust of test football and having settled his family back in New Zealand, Schmidt was much warmer on the idea of getting involved when Foster re-approached him in April this year.

It is thought they have spent the last few months refining the detail of Schmidt's role with an announcement about his appointment likely to come as early as tomorrow.