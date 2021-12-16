Rugby: Former Blues and Tonga halfback Taniela Moa dies aged 36

Tongan halfback Taniela Moa played for the Blues between 2007 and 2010. Photo / Getty

Tongan halfback Taniela Moa played for the Blues between 2007 and 2010. Photo / Getty

Former Blues and Tonga halfback Taniela Moa has died at the age of 36.

Moa made his debut for Auckland in 2005 and played 58 times for the province, winning two NPC titles and lifting the Ranfurly Shield.

During 2007 and 2010 he earned 27 caps for the Blues in Super Rugby, before switching his provincial allegiance to Bay of Plenty fo spending a season with the Chiefs.

The halfback also represented Tonga on 21 occasions and played in all four games for Ikale Tahi at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, including starting against the All Blacks in the tournament's opening game and featuring in the 19-14 upset of eventual finalists France.

It could have been a very different story had Moa taken the field when he was called up to the All Blacks squad in 2008 as an injury replacement for Andy Ellis.

But halfbacks Jimmy Cowan and Piri Weepu were already part of Graham Henry's travelling squad in South Africa and Moa never featured, remaining eligible for the country of his birth.

More to come...