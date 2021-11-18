Rugby: Former All Blacks hooker Nathan Harris announces retirement

Nathan Harris has announced his retirement from rugby. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks hooker Nathan Harris has announced his retirement from rugby, following the continued discomfort from an ankle injury.

Harris has been a staple of the Chiefs Super Rugby team since making his debut in 2014, however injuries have played a consistent role in his career.

After a couple of year with the Bay of Plenty Steamers at NPC level, Harris made a big splash on the national scene, earning selection for the All Blacks following his debut campaign in Super Rugby.

He was unable to capitalise on that momentum the following season, however, as injury saw him miss all international rugby in 2015 including the Rugby World Cup. Harris worked back into test level in 2016, 17 and 18, but after suffering a broken leg during the 2019 NPC season, he was unavailable for selection in 2019 – again missing the World Cup due to injury.

Now, after missing the 2020 season and having limited time in 2021, the 29-year-old has made the decision to step away from the game.

"After playing 10 years of footy, my ankle has had enough, and it is time to move onto something new," Harris said.

"It has been a really hard decision but at the end of the day, my body and my family come first. Next year I am looking at finishing my studies at the University of Waikato, moving into post grad, and finally achieving my ultimate goal since leaving school and becoming a Physical Education teacher."

Harris ends his career with 20 tests for the All Blacks and 58 matches for the Chiefs across eight seasons with the club.