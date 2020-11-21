Rugby: Former All Black Justin Marshall opens up on heated rivalry with old teammate Byron Kelleher

By RugbyPass

Long before Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara dominated the New Zealand rugby landscape as two of the country's most renowned halfbacks, the battle for the All Blacks No. 9 jersey was hotly contested between Justin Marshall and Byron Kelleher.

The pair fought tooth and nail for the starting halfback role throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, with Marshall the incumbent and Kelleher playing the role of the challenger.

The competition between the pair was so fierce that there was a distinct bitterness between the international teammates, a feud of which Marshall hasn't shied away from long after his retirement as a player.

Speaking as a guest panellist on The Aussie Rugby Show this week, the Sky Sport commentator opened up on his tumultuous relationship with Kelleher when asked by a viewer how he "really feels" about his ex-rival.

"It would be fair to say we clashed, and that's putting it politely," the 81-test star said of his 57-test counterpart.

Reluctant to be drawn on the matter despite being the encouragement of former Wallabies players Drew Mitchell and Stephen Hoiles, commentator Sean Maloney and host Louise Ransome, Marshall summarised his feelings about Kelleher in a sentence.

"Put it this way, Byron and I don't barbecue, we don't beer together, we don't play golf, but I will with every other halfback in the world," he said.

Marshall went on to reveal the two players actively steered clear of each other at training when together at All Blacks camps, but admitted to an act of foul play on Kelleher when the pair faced off at Super 12 level.

During a 2001 match between the Crusaders and Highlanders in Dunedin, Marshall was yellow carded for stomping on Kelleher at Carisbrook, leaving the latter with a gashed hand that required medical treatment.

Marshall avoided suspension despite being found guilty following a three-and-a-half hour judicial hearing, and also escaped without punishment for a late tackle on Highlanders first-five Tony Brown in the same match.

"At training we avoided each other, but in games, we had quite a few dust-ups," Marshall recalled.

"In fact, I got accused of stomping on him and got suspended for that, and I professed that it was an accident, but now… I plead guilty."

It isn't the first time Marshall has been vocal of his dislike towards Kelleher.

While speaking at a House of Rugby live event during last year's World Cup in Japan, Marshall said former Wallabies halfback George Gregan, both of whom have been long-time friends, shared similar sentiments about Kelleher.

Those feelings, Marshall said, stemmed from comments made by Kelleher in the media of his standing in the national halfback pecking order, of which neither he nor Gregan took kindly to.

That led Marshall to label Kelleher a "d***head" in front of a live audience, before revealing Gregan's "dislike" of the All Black was the reason behind the infamous "four more years" quip he made after the Wallabies beat the All Blacks in the 2003 World Cup semi-final.

"We both had a, we'll call it a mutual, between the two of us – I'll use the word dislike for Byron," Marshall said of his and Gregan's unfavourable view on Kelleher last year.

"We used to talk about him quite a bit, bearing in mind this is not easy for me because he's a teammate of mine, but I just hated the d***head.

"He was always saying in the media about how the No. 9 jersey was his and he was coming to get it and he was a fizzed up can of Coke and wants to get out there, etc, so he wasn't being overly friendly and that was the jersey I was wearing, so he didn't exactly endear himself to me.

"George didn't like him either. I went off sort of just after half-time, I got my ribs broken, so Byron went on and so George gave [it to] him – when he was lying on the ground – and he said 'four more years'."

It seems tensions between Marshall and Kelleher have cooled in recent times, however, with the pair posing for a photo shared on Marshall's social media accounts during the same weekend of the first Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington last month.

"Always good to see teammates from the good old days even the ones we battled for the jersey with," Marshall captioned the image.

