Reds coach Brad Thorn. Photo / Photosport

Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn has put his hand up as the man to succeed Dave Rennie as the next Wallabies coach.

Thorn, who played 59 tests for the All Blacks and was a member of the 2011 World Cup winning side, has had a successful tenure at the Reds since becoming head coach in 2018 and led the team to the Super Rugby AU title last year.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the 47-year-old revealed that he would be interested in the Wallabies job if it were to present itself down the line.

"Australia is where the challenge is for me and where I'm connected to," Thorn said.

"I hold the Wallabies coaching role in high esteem. It's a privilege and a responsibility. I don't believe you should just walk in there and get the job. You have to earn the right.

"Right now, I'm really enjoying my time with Queensland. We feel we have built a quality programme here and that's where our focus remains.

"If the opportunity presented itself at the right time later down the track, I would be honoured to coach the Wallabies, but that's for other people to make that decision."

Rennie signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Wallabies in 2019, taking him through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

But the Kiwi coach is reportedly expected to move on after next year's World Cup, although he has previously said he is open to continuing in the job beyond 2023.

Thorn's admission makes the question of Rennie's potential successor all the more interesting, with Brumbies coach Dan McKellar previously slated as the obvious choice to take over once Rennie steps away.

McKellar might have the inside lane, having already joined Rennie's team as an assistant coach and will leave the Brumbies at the end of the season for a full-time role with the national team.