Aaron Cruden's debut for Sungoliath was short-lived by this red card after head shot to Faf de Klerk. Video / SaffasRugby

Aaron Cruden's debut for Sungoliath was short-lived by this red card after head shot to Faf de Klerk. Video / SaffasRugby

Former All Black Aaron Cruden had a rocky League One debut for Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath over the weekend.

Cruden previously played for Kobelco Kobe Steelers before joining Suntory for the new season.

He got off to the perfect start with a try in the sixth minute in their round three clash with Canon Eagles before he was done for the day.

Cruden was red-carded in the 18th minute for a dangerous clear-out on Springboks halfback Faf De Klerk. Cruden connected with De Klerk’s head with his shoulder as he attempted to stop from number nine from clearing the ball at a ruck.

Suntory surged on despite being down a man to win the match 32-23, moving them to third on the standings.



