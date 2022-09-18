Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby: Five New Zealand schools make world's top 20 list

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Jamie Brewer of Hamilton Boys' High School during the National 1st XV Championships final against Napier Boys' High School. Photosport

Jamie Brewer of Hamilton Boys' High School during the National 1st XV Championships final against Napier Boys' High School. Photosport

Five New Zealand schools have been named in the nextgenxv.com website's annual rankings of the world's top 20 rugby schools.

But with five also selected from South Africa, five from Australia, three from England, two

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.