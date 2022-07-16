Ireland claimed a historic series win over the All Blacks in Wellington. Video / Sky Sport

Kris Shannon presents five key moments from Ireland's historic win over the All Blacks in the deciding third test in Wellington

1. Backed into a corner

The decider was only three minutes old when Ireland decided to issue a warning of what was to come.

It would have been no surprise had they taken the points when Sam Cane was pinged for an off-ball tackle against Josh van der Flier. The penalty would have been easy pickings for Johnny Sexton in what was surely going to be a tight test match.

But Ireland, who for good reason must now believe they can beat the All Blacks every time the sides meet, opted to kick for the corner.

Once van der Flier crashed over to complete the lineout drive and put the tourists on the front foot for the third time this series, the All Blacks had been backed into an early corner.

2. A wayward reply

In a 5-0 hole, the All Blacks sent a message of their own when Bundee Aki was penalised for hands in the ruck after 10 minutes.

With the ball virtually in front and about 35 metres from the line, Cane went with a different approach to his opponents and pointed to the posts.

Perhaps the late withdrawal of Scott Barrett was a factor in taking the three; the All Blacks lost a key lineout option when they lost the Crusaders skipper.

Whatever the reasoning, Jordie Barrett pushed his attempt wide to the right, and the All Blacks' hole would quickly deepen.

Robbie Henshaw completes a dream first half for Ireland. Photo / Getty

3. Job half done

As well as Ireland had played in the first half, and as poorly as the All Blacks had responded, both sides would have been expecting a fightback from the hosts in the second spell.

The onus, then, was on the Irish to build as sizeable an advantage as possible, a lead that could withstand the inevitable onslaught.

Which was exactly what they did just before the break, seizing on a mistake from Nepo Laulala in an error-prone half from the All Blacks to score their third try with a clinical attack from the subsequent scrum.

Once Robbie Henshaw had gone over and Sexton's conversion made it 22-3, the 19-point halftime deficit became the biggest the All Blacks had faced in a test.

4. Stack the cards

The All Blacks, as anticipated, finally sparked to life once they emerged from the sheds, with Ardie Savea finishing off their best attacking spell of the game.

And with 10 minutes gone in the half, the home side's chances of pulling off a stirring comeback seemed like they were about to receive a huge boost.

As Brodie Retallick received treatment for a head knock, replays suggested Andrew Porter's high shot might have been his final act of the match. After all, the incident appeared similar to the contact that led to Angus Ta'avao being sent off in the second test and suspended for three weeks.

But there was one difference - the man holding the whistle. And where Jaco Peyper saw red, Wayne Barnes settled on yellow, giving Ireland an extra 20 minutes with their full complement on the field.

Rob Herring celebrates after scoring Ireland's fourth try. Photo / Getty

5. The final blow

Ireland would essentially end the contest - and, with it, the series - the way they began: by backing themselves.

Their lead narrowed to three after Will Jordan's brilliant breakaway try, Ardie Savea's infringement near his own line handed Ireland an easy opportunity to double their advantage with 15 minutes to play.

But Sexton never seemed tempted, looking once again for the sideline rather than the posts and counting on his rolling maul to deliver.

Moments later, that maul repaid the captain's faith and, as counterpart Cane trudged off to the bench, Sexton slotted the conversion to give the visitors a double-digit edge they wouldn't relinquish.