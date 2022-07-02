The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

Kris Shannon runs through five key moments from the All Blacks' 42-19 win over Ireland in the first test at Eden Park.

1. A beauty from Beaudy

The All Blacks were behind and the Irish were on the charge. A dream start to the test series for the tourists was about to get even better when, in the 15th minute, Beauden Barrett made a match-turning intervention. Johnny Sexton's clever grubber popped up perfectly for Garry Ringrose who, as he was hit by Aaron Smith, looked set to release the supporting Jamison Gibson-Park for what would have almost certainly been a converted try. But in stepped Barrett, defending in the position generally occupied by his younger brother, and his intercept snuffed out the chance. The All Blacks would find the lead five minutes later.

2. Johnny off the spot

Ireland's sense of deflation as they watched Sevu Reece race away – turning what had been a promising attack into the All Blacks' second try – would have been exacerbated when they saw Johnny Sexton stricken on the deck. As he headed off for an HIA, replays showed a slipping Sexton collided with the knee of Sam Cane, the Irishman coming off much worse in the clash of the captains. Joey Carbery came on to replace Ireland's talisman, whose match lasted only half an hour, and Ireland's mood soon darkened further.

3. Dagger blow before break

Quinn Tupaea's 36th-minute try looked like it would be the exclamation point on the All Blacks' second-quarter revival, putting the home side three scores ahead. But Aaron Smith clearly wasn't content to head to the sheds with that lead, producing a piece of brilliance two minutes later to all but seal victory. Smith deserved to be rewarded with a try for his instinctive kick and chase, but the bounce of the ball barely denied the halfback. No matter, Ardie Savea was in the right place at the right time to complete the grounding and make it four tries in 17 minutes.

4. Ardie broke a sweat

Savea had to work a bit harder for his second try, which epitomised the gulf in class between the teams on the night. The No 8 started the move by pulling down a lineout on the left touchline, allowing the All Blacks to work the ball into midfield with a couple of strong carries. Then Savea emerged on the right, collecting Smith's pass and running around Ringrose into space. Still 30m out, the Hurricanes captain showed his speed, flair and power to charge over the line, a combination the Irish couldn't stop – or match.

5. Ireland err

With the match essentially settled, the Irish would have been forgiven for casting their eyes toward the rest of the series. They weren't going to break down fortress Eden Park, but they still had two more chances to earn a maiden win in New Zealand. Taking something positive from the match would surely help – as would avoiding a blowout. But Ireland achieved neither of those aims, undone by couple of minutes of madness in which they butchered two tries. First, Carbery coughed up his grounding under pressure from Rieko Ioane; then, Josh van der Flier did likewise while diving under the sticks. Opportunity lost – next the series?