Sport|RugbyUpdated

Rugby: Five key moments from All Blacks-Ireland

3 minutes to read
The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

Kris Shannon runs through five key moments from the All Blacks' 42-19 win over Ireland in the first test at Eden Park.

1. A beauty from Beaudy

The All Blacks were behind and the Irish