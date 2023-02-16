Scott Robertson is famous for his love of big waves. Photo / Getty

He’s considered the front-runner to be the next All Blacks head coach but Fijian Rugby believes it could lure Scott Robertson to their shores by flouting its world class surf breaks.

Fiji are currently interviewing for a new head coach after the sudden departure of Vern Cotter from the role last month.

With a World Cup kicking off in just under seven months, Fiji Rugby’s acting chief executive Tevita Tuiloa is doing everything he can to attract the best talent for his side. That includes baiting Robertson with the temptation of spending time in Fijian waters.

“I know he’s a surfer, so I told him ‘look, you can come to cloud break in Tavarua and come and surf some clouds, some barrels, some big waves there and come and coach the Flying Fijians, we’ll give that to you for free and you can help our boys reach the quarterfinals’,” Tuiloa told FCB News on Thursday.

Robertson is a well-known surf junkie, having travelled the world on specialist surfing holidays and has always balanced his playing and coaching careers with mornings in the waves, from Mount Maunganui, to Sumner, to Biarritz. He’s even spoken before about taking a year off work when he reaches his 50s to surf some of his dream locations around the world.

However, any chance of a work break seems unlikely for now, with Robertson’s coaching skills in hot demand.

Tuiloa said he had spoken to Robertson about the possibility of him playing a role in Fiji’s World Cup campaign as head coach, or even as a technical advisor.

Any role for Robertson, he says, depends on the Crusaders great’s availability.

One activity Robertson could be consumed by in the immediate future is an application for the All Blacks head coach role, one expected to be filled within the next 6-8 weeks.

Chief executive Mark Robinson has presented a recommendation that the process to find the next All Blacks coach begin in February, and the unprecedented plan will be signed off on February 23 when the board next meets.

That timeline almost certainly rules out Robertson committing to the Fijian head coach role, which Tuiloa says will be filled as soon as next week, with four coaches already shortlisted.

However, should Robertson fail once again on his quest to lead the All Blacks, we could see him at least working for a World Cup rival later this year.