Rugby: Ex-Wallabies captain David Pocock announces tilt for ACT Senate spot

Former Wallabies captain David Pocock is making a move into politics. Photo / Getty

Former Wallabies captain David Pocock is making a move into politics. Photo / Getty

Former Wallabies captain David Pocock will switch sport for politics after announcing he will run for the Senate in the next federal election.

Citing a "crisis of trust" in Australian politicians, the 78-cap star will attempt to unseat one of the ACT's two Senators to take up a place at Parliament House.

If elected, he would become Canberra's first ever independent senator.

"We need people who will make decisions that build a great future for all of us," he said.

"I believe we need politicians who will turn the challenges we face into opportunities for Australia.

"Now, more than ever, we need political courage."

The rugby union star, who hung up his boots last year, is a prominent environmental activist.

In 2014, he was arrested for chaining himself to a digger at a coal mine protest.

Like many independents, high on Mr Pocock's agenda will be the establishment of a federal anti-corruption commission and meaningful climate action.

Another key focus for the independent would be ensuring a constitutionally enshrined First Nation's Voice to Parliament.

Historically, the two ACT Senate seats have been held by Liberal and Labor candidates.

It will be a mammoth effort to oust either Liberal Zed Seselja or Labor's Katy Gallagher.

To make it easier for the former Brumby, he has asked people to join his political party so he can be listed above the line on the Senate ticket.

But he won't be the only independent candidate on the Senate ballot. Constitutional law expert Kim Rubenstein has also announced her tilt.