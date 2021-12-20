Rugby: Ex-Auckland rugby player Kawa Leauma in critical condition after multi-storey fall in Amsterdam

Kawa Leauma played an unofficial game for Spain against Italy in October. Photo / Facebook

An Auckland-born rugby player has reportedly undergone surgery in Amsterdam after a fall following a Six Nations B match.

Pacific Rugby Welfare tweeted that 32-year-old Kawa Leauma was in a critical condition after falling eight metres, saying "prayers appreciated".

Leauma - who has played for a number of Auckland clubs, including its representative sevens team - was in the Spanish squad which played the Netherlands on Sunday. He was hoping to make his official debut in the World Cup qualifying game, won 52-7 by Spain, after completing the necessary three years of residency.

The 32-year-old lock forward of Samoan heritage was apparently left out of the match-day team because of doubts over his eligibility following a change in qualification regulations.

A translated statement from the Spanish rugby federation said Leauma suffered a blow to the head and serious injuries requiring surgery, and remains under observation in an Amsterdam hospital. Another news site said he fell 6-8m and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

The accident occurred at a venue owned by a Dutch team sponsor, the report said.

It said that Leauma's wife had been notified and was travelling from New Zealand.

Leauma's profile on the Mt Wellington rugby site lists his previous teams as Samoa Under-20s, along with the Manukau and Papatoetoe clubs.

He played an unofficial game for Spain against Italy in October.