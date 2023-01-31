Sam Cane and his All Blacks teammates celebrate after winning the Bledisloe Cup. Photo / Photosport

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones is targeting a Bledisloe Cup series victory over the All Blacks at Dunedin in August.

The Australian mentor has made a bullish first-up appearance to media as his five-year contract starts saying the Wallabies are coming for the All Blacks when they square off in the first test in Melbourne on July 29, followed by the return test in the South Island a week later.

The Wallabies last held the trophy in 2002.

“I think they (the All Blacks) are in a pretty good spot but we’re coming after them,” Jones declared.

“We’re going to be chasing them down the street. That’s a big target for us because we know, as Australians, if we can take New Zealand we’re in a good position to take the World Cup, so we’ll certainly be prioritising that.

“We’ve got a home game against them in Melbourne where we hope to have a sell-out crowd, which will be a great occasion, and we know that the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a ground where Australia traditionally play well.

“They (New Zealand) always have good talent coming through and have a good coach in Ian Foster (but) if we can get the lead in the series and go to Dunedin…what a fabulous place to win back the Bledisloe Cup. “That’s the picture in my head.”

Eddie Jones (left) greets Australia scrum-half Nic White during England's tour Down Under. Photo / Getty

Jones, who says he is “not the messiah,” began his second stint in charge of Australia this week after being announced as the new coach two weeks ago.

The 63-year-old Jones coached the Wallabies to the World Cup final in 2003, which they lost to England, before being fired in 2005.

But he’s back in charge until 2027 following the firing of Dave Rennie, who led the Wallabies to wins in just five of 14 test matches in 2022.

Rennie was contracted through until the end of the World Cup, which starts on Sept. 8. But Rugby Australia officials moved to sign Jones when he was dismissed as England head coach in December after a poor recent run in England — a 2022 record of six losses, one draw and five wins in 12 tests.

“What wins World Cups and the hearts of people are teams that play with spirit,” Jones said Tuesday. “We want pride back in Australian rugby. That’s the most important thing.

“We’ve got to win the World Cup. If we win, it changes things for rugby in Australia. There are about six teams that are separated by a cigarette paper. It’s so tight.”

Jones won the Six Nations three times with England and racked up 18 straight wins through his mostly successful tenure, which included multiple wins over the Wallabies.

Australia has won the World Cup twice, behind the three each by New Zealand and South Africa.

“I’m not the messiah,” Jones said. “Everyone is in this together, but sometimes you just need someone to beat the drum.”

