Rugby: Dramatic developments as big changes made to New Zealand Rugby's Silver Lake deal

5 minutes to read
Captain Ardie Savea returns after missing last week's match to lead a much-changed All Blacks lineup at Suncorp Stadium. Video / All Blacks

Liam Napier
Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

The long-running and at times bitter standoff between New Zealand Rugby and the country's leading players over a multi-million dollar private equity deal has significantly evolved in the quest for a resolution.

