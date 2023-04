Jason Holland (right) says he hasn't heard from Scott Robertson in a couple months. Photo / Getty Images

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott and Liam discuss the latter’s exclusive around the probable make up of Scott Robertson’s coaching team for the All Blacks next year and beyond.

We also review round seven of Super Rugby, look ahead to round eight and try and figure out why rugby executives can’t seem to see what the rest of us do around scheduling of games on long weekends.

In addition, two players are big movers on the MVP rankings.