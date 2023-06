Richie Mo'unga and Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders celebrate winning the final. Photo / Photosport

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier wrap the Super Rugby final as the Crusaders ascended to Seventh Heaven with their seventh title in as many years.

We talk the major moments and controversies of the final, as well as how the narrative of the match has unfolded since fulltime.

Elliott and Liam also crown the prestigious second annual Rugby Direct Medal winner for Super Rugby.