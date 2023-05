Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs dives over to score a try during the round nine Super Rugby Pacific match between Chiefs and Fijian Drua. Photo / Getty

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith and Liam Napier discuss the Fijian Drua’s win over the Hurricanes and Moana Pasifika’s close loss to the Blues and what these sides need to do to take the next step as they continue to build.

We contemplate the All Blacks back three situation as crunch time for selection nears with a couple of Chiefs players continuing to put their hands up and ask whether the draft idea put up by Rugby Australia is really what Super Rugby needs.