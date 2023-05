Will Jordan scores the All Blacks' first try against the Wallabies. Photo / photosport.nz

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott and Liam recap a busy week of rugby news with Will Jordan re-signing with NZR top of the list, before offering their thoughts on Wayne Smith’s new performance coach role and the Ruby Tui-Weetbix card saga.

Super Rugby comes to the pointy end of the regular season with 11 teams to go into eight playoff spots after this weekend, we review the penultimate round of the competition and figure out who will be in the quarter-finals and where.