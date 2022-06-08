Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby Direct podcast: Who impressed in the Super Rugby quarters?

Quick Read
Blues first-five Beauden Barrett in action against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Blues first-five Beauden Barrett in action against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald

Elliott Smith and Liam Napier dissect the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals that went exactly to the formbook, at least on the scoreboard.

But who impressed and who left the guys a bit cold even in progressing through to the last four?

With the Highlanders and Hurricanes signing off for the year, we also review where it went wrong (and right in some areas) for them this year and where both sides need to improve if they're to be contenders for next year.

We also outline what we want to see from the Black Ferns as they return to the park for the Pac-Four series against Australia, Canada and the USA.