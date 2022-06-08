Rugby Direct podcast: Who impressed in the Super Rugby quarters?

Blues first-five Beauden Barrett in action against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Elliott Smith and Liam Napier dissect the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals that went exactly to the formbook, at least on the scoreboard.

But who impressed and who left the guys a bit cold even in progressing through to the last four?

With the Highlanders and Hurricanes signing off for the year, we also review where it went wrong (and right in some areas) for them this year and where both sides need to improve if they're to be contenders for next year.

We also outline what we want to see from the Black Ferns as they return to the park for the Pac-Four series against Australia, Canada and the USA.